West Orange HS boys’ tennis team enjoys 3-0 start to season

WEST ORANGE – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity tennis team is aiming for the Super Essex Conference-Independence Division championship. The Mountaineers are on their way with a 3-0 record through April 17.

WOHS defeated East Side, Cedar Grove and Bloomfield, all in divisional play.

Seniors Trey Cohn and Richard McCleese are this year’s co-captains. Other seniors on the team are Sushi Kaplan and Shaurya Sanghvi. Head Coach Jeff Mazurek is excited with the season’s strong start.

“The strengths of this year’s team are the experience of our singles players, and the intelligence and athleticism of our doubles teams,” Mazurek said.

“Athletes to watch this year are senior Trey Cohn at first singles, Sushi Kaplan at third singles and Shaurya Sanghvi at first doubles,” continued Mazurek, “and freshman Karan Belday is outstanding at second singles. He is going to have a phenomenal career at WOHS.”

Sebastian DePinho is the assistant coach.

The Essex County Tournament will be held April 19 at the Althea Gibson Tennis Center in Branch Brook Park in Newark. WOHS is the No. 12 seed in the 18-team field.

The Mountaineers also will play Newark East Side in an away match on April 21 beginning at 4 p.m.