West Orange HS track and field athletes gear up for Penn Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams will send a contingent to the 123rd Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Pa. in Philadelphia, Pa.

The prestigious meet, which attracts track and field athletes from throughout the world, will be held April 27-29.

The WOHS boys’ 4×800-meter relay team has been invited to compete in the championship race on Friday, April 28. The unit consists of juniors Ebizie Anuamadi and David Robinson, and seniors Liam Cunningham and Derek Lim. The unit also is ranked No. 7 in the state, said WOHS boys’ head coach Joe Picataggio.

Bukola Akinsola, a senior, has been invited to compete in the girls’ 400-meter intermediate hurdles in the Championship of America race on Thursday, April 27.

In addition, the WOHS boys’ and girls’ 4×100 and 4×400 relays will compete in the meet.