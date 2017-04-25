West Orange HS baseball team rallies past Glen Ridge

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team rallied from a 9-3 deficit to top Glen Ridge, 11-10, Monday, April 24, at home.

Chris Spagnuolo knocked in the game-winning run with a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh.

The Mountaineers delivered a big blow in the bottom of the fifth when Tyree Bradley hit a two-strike, two-out grand slam to put the Mountaineers up, 10-9.

Antonio Elifani did not allow a run in 3 1/3 innings. Chase Garguilo earned the win, pitching in the seventh inning. Kevin Rodriguez and Spagnuolo had a pair of hits for the Mountaineers, who improved to a 4-6 record.