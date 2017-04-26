Tyler Galantini takes fourth at ECT to lead West Orange HS golf team

WEST ORANGE, NJ – While the West Orange High School Golf team continues to do well in spring tournaments and play, sophomore Tyler Galantini is a player to watch.

Galantini recorded a fourth-place finish in the Essex County Golf Tournament on April 19 at Hendricks Golf Club in Belleville, shooting a 77 with nine pars and one birdie.

On April 23, Galantini shot even Par 36 to lead the Mountaineers to a 206 – 208 win over Bloomfield yesterday at Crestmont Country Club.

In addition to Galantini, the Mountaineer Golf has returned with five starters from last season’s 10-8 team, including seniors Bryce Millington, David Adelsohn and Emily Sanchez.