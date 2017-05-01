West Orange HS baseball team will visit Columbia in GNT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team, seeded 13th, will visit fourth-seeded Columbia in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, a t2:30 p.m. at Underhill Field in Maplewood. WOHS received byes in the preliminary rounds.

Michael Giovine went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and Jordan Stennett drove in two runs to lead the Mountaineers to an 8-4 win at West Essex on April 26 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game in North Caldwell. Vincent DeSantis went 1-for-2 with an RBI and Kevin Rodriguez, Chris Spagnuolo and Christopher Walker each drove in a run.

WOHS then fell to Seton Hall Prep, 9-2, April 28, to move to a 5-7 record.