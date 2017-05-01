Top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team begins run at fifth ECT title in a row; WOHS has good run

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The top-seeded and four-time defending champion Seton Hall Prep varsity lacrosse team was scheduled to host No. 8 seed Columbia in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on May 2. The winner will advance to the semifinals on May 4 against the winner of No. 5 seed Montclair and No. 4 seed West Essex. The final is Saturday, May 6, at Livingston High School at 2:30 p.m. Glen Ridge is the No. 2 seed and Caldwell is the No. 3 seed.

The Pirates lost at Chatham, 8-6, April 27. The loss ended their seven-game winning streak. Brian Tevlin had two goals and one assist; and Luke Blanc, Ryan Kemp, Cole Kirst and Connell Kumar each had one goal.

SHP traveled to Hingham, Mass. to take part in the Kyle Kirst Classic. On Saturday, April 29, they defeated Hingham, 20-16. On Sunday, they fell to Duxbury, Mass., 9-7, to move to an 8-3 record.

WOHS boys’ lacrosse team has good ECT run

Isaac Arowosaye scored six goals; Andrew DiPalma had four goals and two assists and Alan Benson had three goals to lead the 13th-seeded West Orange High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team to a 17-8 win over 12th-seeded Cedar Grove in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on April 27. Dylan Cowley had two goals and one assist and Ezequiel Giorlando had two goals.

WOHS then fell at fifth-seeded Montclair, 22-7, in the first round on April 29.