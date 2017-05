Connect on Linked in

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School girls’ 4-x-400-meter relay team took first place at the Penn Relays on April 27 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

The team clocked 4:01.04 and consisted of Kayla Robe, who split 1:00.53; Angeline Fields, 1:00.98; Bukola Akinsola, 58.76; and Kayla Charles, 1:00.79.

The Essex County Relays will take place May 5 at Livingston High School.

The team has established a gofundme page to cover expenses for the Nationals.