West Orange HS girls’ track and field team finishes second at Essex County Relays

The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep track and field teams enjoyed impressive performances at the Essex County Relays on Friday, May 5, at Livingston High School under soggy conditions.

The WOHS girls’ team finished second overall in the girls’ team standings behind Columbia. WOHS had 62 points and Columbia had 94.

Rian Williams and Tyra Brooks combined to win the high jump event to lead WOHS. They each leaped 4 feet, 9 inches.

The 4-x-400, 4-x-1,600 and shuttle hurdles each finished second and the 4-x-100 finished third for WOHS. The 400 intermediate team hurdles took fourth.

On the boys’ side, Seton Hall Prep finished fourth and WOHS tied for sixth in the team standings.

Elijah McLauren, Terrance Toussaint, Takobe Grenville, and Avery Caldwell won the 4×100 in 44.30 to lead WOHS.

The sprint medley relay was second and the 4×800 took third for WOHS.

SHP took third in both the 4-x-1,600 and the distance medley.

WOHS and SHP will gear up for the Super Essex Conference Championships at Livingston High School, May 12-13.