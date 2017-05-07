Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team captures ECT title for fifth straight season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Junior attackman Jack Sarson scored three goals and senior midfielder Brian Tevlin, junior midfielder Griffin Westlin and junior attackman Cole Kirst each had two goals to help the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team capture the Essex County Tournament championship for the fifth consecutive season with a 12-8 victory over third-seeded Caldwell in the ECT final on Saturday, May 6, at Livingston High School.

Westlin also had four assists and Tevlin had two assists for the Pirates, who improved to an 11-3 record. Freshman attackman Luke Blanc had one goal and one assist; senior midfielder Alexander Giaquinto and junior midfielder Dan Zarillo each had one goal; and Kirst, freshman midfielder Connell Kummel and senior defensive midfielder Michael Mughetto each had one assist for the Pirates, who are guided by 10th-year head coach Dave Giarrusso. Cameron Fiore made six saves and fellow junior Will Juhlin made one save for SHP.

Tevlin had four goals and two assists and Blanc had three goals in the 19-3 win over eighth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinals on May 2 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Sarson had two goals; Westlin had one goal and four assists and Giaquinto, sophomore attackman Ryan Kemp, senior long stick middie Zachary Lima, sophomore midfielder Chase Maletesta, Mughetto, Nick Rein and Zarillo each had one goal. Fiore had two saves and Juhlin had one save.

Sarson and Westlin each had five goals and five assists and Tevlin posted three goals and three assists in the 15-1 win over fourth-seeded West Essex in the semifinals on May 4 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Kumar and Giaquinto each had one goal and one assist; Mughetto had two assists; Fiore made four saves and Juhlin made two saves.