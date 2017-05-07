West Orange HS softball team rallies in seventh inning to stun fourth-seeded Nutley in ECT

WEST ORANGE, NJ – With her team down its final out, junior Siena Pizzano hit a two-run single to cap a four-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to lift the 13th-seeded West Orange High School varsity softball team to a stunning 7-5 win over fourth-seeded Nutley in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, May 6, at Yanticaw Park in Nutley.

Junior Erin Vermeal went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run; senior Emma Scalora went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs and junior Isa Oden went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Mountaineers, who won their second straight game to improve to a 5-14 record.

The Mountaineers avenged a 3-2 loss to Nutley a week earlier on April 30 at Yanticaw Park.

WOHS, under head coach Joel Troast, advances to the ECT quarterfinals on Saturday, May 13, against the winner between fifth-seeded Bloomfield and 12th-seeded Millburn at the higher-seeded site. The Bloomfield-Millburn game is scheduled for May 9.

WOHS lost to Bloomfield in both Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division meetings this season by scores of 15-1 and 11-1. WOHS also lost twice to Millburn this year, 13-5 and 11-5, in SEC-Liberty Division play.

In its previous game, WOHS defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 19-8, May 3, in a Super Essex Conference non-division game in Montclair. Senior Amanda Scalora had a single, double, two triples and a walk with four RBI and junior Nahtali Simpson had a homer, three walks and three RBI. Oden went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI; Vermeal had two hits and three RBI and Pizzano and junior Danielle Fastiggi each had two hits and two RBI.

  

