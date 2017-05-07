West Orange HS baseball team falls to Columbia in GNT first round

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 13th-seeded West Orange High School varsity baseball team lost a tough 3-2 decision to fourth-seeded Columbia in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, in Maplewood.

Jordan Stennett hit a solo homer and Christopher had a double and an RBI for the Mountaineers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 7-8 record. Columbia, which also moved to a 7-8 mark, scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

In their previous game, Michael Giovine went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Kevin Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Mountaineers to amn 8-3 win over East Side on May 3 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Tyree Bradley also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Vincent DeSantis allowed one run on one hit over four innings for the win.