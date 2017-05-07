West Orange HS baseball team falls to Columbia in GNT first round

By on No Comment

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The 13th-seeded West Orange High School varsity baseball team lost a tough 3-2 decision to fourth-seeded Columbia in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Saturday, May 6, in Maplewood.

Jordan Stennett hit a solo homer and Christopher had a double and an RBI for the Mountaineers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 7-8 record. Columbia, which also moved to a 7-8 mark, scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie.

In their previous game, Michael Giovine went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Kevin Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two RBI to lead the Mountaineers to amn 8-3 win over East Side on May 3 in Newark in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. Tyree Bradley also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Vincent DeSantis allowed one run on one hit over four innings for the win.

 

  

West Orange HS baseball team falls to Columbia in GNT first round added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply