Seton Hall Prep to dedicate the Tevlin Field and Zimmermann Scoreboard on Saturday, May 13

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Seton Hall Prep will dedicate the Brendan P. Tevlin ’13 Memorial Field and the Billy Zimmermann ’11 Scoreboard in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 13, at noon, at The Kelly Athletic Complex at 700 Prospect Avenue in West Orange.

The ceremony will honor the passing of two beloved Seton Hall Prep students. The Prep has been working with The Tevlin and Zimmermann Families for nearly three years to permanently honor and celebrate the lives of these two amazing young men.

An outpouring of support for the Tevlin Family following the death of their son, Brendan, came in the form of donations which made it possible to build the Brendan P. Tevlin ’13 Memorial Field.

A committee of volunteers held various fundraisers on behalf of Brendan, slain in West Orange in June 2014, to raise the necessary funds to build the new field.

The new Billy Zimmermann ’11 scoreboard will be unveiled at the same ceremony.

The lacrosse game against Columbia High School will follow the ceremony.

The KAC is the home of The Prep’s newly renovated 44-acre sports complex consisting of five tennis courts, a football/soccer/lacrosse field, a track, baseball field, practice fields, a concession stand, locker facilities and maintenance building.