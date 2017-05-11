Andrew DiPalma breaks West Orange HS boys’ lacrosse career goals record

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Senior Andrew DiPalma broke the record for West Orange High School lacrosse goals during the Mountaineers’ 14-13 road win over Columbia on May 8.

The previous record of 106 goals was set by Alex Berman in 2010. Following the Columbia game, DiPalma has 108 goals.

DiPalma also is a member of the varsity boys’ soccer team. In September, he will be studying engineering and playing lacrosse at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.

WOHS head coach Pete Tourian has been pleased with his team’s improvement.

“Our season has definitely started to turn around,” Tourian said. “We still have more work to do, but there is good reason to believe that we will finish at least near .500. After the opening to the season that we had, this is a tremendous achievement.”

WOHS remaining games

May 11, Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

May 13, at Edison, 10 a.m.

May 15, at Passaic Valley, 4 p.m.

Photo 1: WOHS senior Andrew DiPalma, third from left, broke the school record for lacrosse goals in a career. From left, are WOHS assistant coach Ed Adeogun, WOHS Athletic Director Ron Bligh, DiPalma, and WOHS head coach Pete Tourian.

Photo 2: From left, WOHS seniors Isaac Arowosaye, Pancho Pozzoli, Andrew DiPalma, and Alan Bensonat Senior Night on May 2. WOHS beat Hawthorne, 13-7, that night.