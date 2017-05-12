Camille McPherson named Moravian College’s Outstanding Senior Female Athlete

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Moravian College, Pa., honored its 2017 senior student-athletes at the annual Senior Athletics Awards Banquet Wednesday night in Johnston Hall recently.

Women’s basketball standout Camille McPherson, of West Orange, was named the Outstanding Senior Female Athlete.

McPherson, who has been a Greyhound for the last two years, was honored as the LVAIAW Outstanding Athlete for women’s basketball and Moravian’s Co-Outstanding Athlete after being named to the D3hoops.com All-Mid-Atlantic Region Second Team and the Women’s DIII News Honorable Mention All-American.

McPherson was also honored on the Landmark All-Conference First Team and the ECAC Division III Metro All-Star First Team as she led the Greyhounds in scoring at 22.9 points per game with her 642 points ranking as the second most in school history in a single season. McPherson also led the Hounds on the boards at 8.6 rebounds per game to go with a team high 59 three-pointers and eight double-doubles. She contributed 80 assists, 20 steals and 15 blocked shots.

McPherson shot 80.8 percent at the foul line (143-of-177), 47.5 percent from the floor (220-of-463) and 38.8 percent beyond the arc (59-of-152).

This past winter, McPherson was also selected as the Lehigh Valley Small College Women’s Basketball Pete Nevins Player of the Year while earning a spot on the LVSCB Team of the Year.

“It just means so much because I know those other athletes like Meg Brockett, just to be in the same sentence as them, means a lot,” McPherson said. “I’m grateful that I’ve been able to play at Moravian.”