West Orange HS, Seton Hall Prep track and field teams excel at SEC meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep track and field teams gave stellar efforts at the Super Essex Conference-American Division Championships, Monday, May 15, at Schools Stadium in Newark.

In the boys’ team standings, SHP was second with 115 points, behind East Orange Campus HS, which had 139.25 points to win the title for the second straight year. WOHS was third with 64.75 points.

WOHS had the following second-place finishers: Andrew Bazan, 400-meter dash, 52.63; Ebizie Anuamadi, 1,600-meters, 4:30.62; and Gabriel Andrade, discus, 130 feet-11 inches.

SHP had several winners: Malik Kosanovich, 1,600-meters, 4:27.21; Dan Gizzo, 3,200-meters, 9:44.01; Kennith Washington, triple jump, 43-9.5; James Caprio, discus, 145-1; and Justin Jimerson, javelin, 163-3.

The WOHS girls’ team finished third in the girls’ team standings. Bukola Akinsola won the 100 meter hurdles in 14.99; Jacquelynne Idowa won the triple jump at 34-10; and the 4×400-meter relay took second in 4:06.65.

Montclair won the girls’ team title. Columbia was second.

The Essex County Championships will be held May 19-20 at Woodman Field in Montclair.