Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team is the No. 1 seed in the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state tournament. The Pirates will host either No. 9 seed Notre Dame or No. 8 seed Pope John in the quarterfinals by May 23.

Brian Tevlin, Brendan’s younger brother, had four goals and two assists and Dan Zarillo, Griffin Westlin and Ryan Kemp each had two goals and an assist in the 13-3 home win over Caldwell on May 8. Two days earlier, SHP defeated Caldwell, 12-8, in the Essex County Tournament championship game for its fifth straigth county title.

The Pirates defeated Westfield, 15-7, May 10, in Westfield. Griffin Westlin had seven goals and three assists; Cole Kirst had three goals; and Brian Tevlin had two goals and three assists to lead SHP.

Brian Tevlin had three goals and three assists and Luke Blanc had three goals in the 14-3 win at Millburn, May 15. Westlin also had two goals and four assists for SHP, which improved to a 14-3 record with their sixth straight win.