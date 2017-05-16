West Orange HS baseball team rallies past Livingston

The West Orange High School varsity baseball team posted a 4-3 comeback win at Livingston on May 10. The Mountaineers overcame a 3-0 deficit when they scored their fourth unanswered run on a Tyree Bradley groundout in the top of the eighth inning.

Aaron Puryear earned a one-out walk and was moved over to third base when Chris Walker hit a long single to set up Bradley’s game-winning RBI. Vincent Desantis pitched six strong innings, allowing only one earned run on five hits. Jordan Stennett picked up the win, throwing a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, allowing two hits for the Mountaineers. Walker scored two runs and had two hits. WOHS fell at Cedar Grove, 5-0, May 15, to move to an 8-9 record.