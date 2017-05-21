West Orange HS and Seton Hall Prep track and field teams excel at Essex County Championships

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School and Seton Hall Prep track and field teams enjoyed stellar efforts at the Essex County Championships at Woodman Field in Montclair, May 19-20.

On the boys’ side, SHP took second place in the team standings with 62 points behind East Orange Campus, which had 103 points to win the team title for the third straight season. WOHS finished 13th among the 23 scoring teams.

The WOHS girls’ team tied for eighth with West Side and Verona among the 21 scoring teams in the girls’ team standings. Montclair won the girls’ team title.

SHP was led by Justice Sims, who took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump; Brandon Hicks, who was second in the 800-meter run; Justin Jimerson, who took second in the javelin; and James Caprio, who placed second in the discus and fifth in the shot put. Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt was second in the shot for SHP.

For the WOHS boys, Ebizie Anuamadi took fourth in the 800-meter run and fifth in the 1,600, while Gabriel Andrade took third in the discus.

The WOHS girls’ team was led by Tyra Brooks, who took second in the high jump, and Jacquelynne Idowa, who took second in the triple jump.

SHP top-six results:

100-meter dash: 5. Jessie Reid, 11.43.

800-meter run: 2. Brandon Hicks, 1:57.56.

1,600-meter run: 3. Malik Kosanovich, 4:26.28.

3,200-meter run: 5. Dan Gizzo, 9:34.23.

Long jump: 3. Justice Sims, 21 feet-2 ½ inches.

Triple jump: 2. Sims, 44-7.

Discus: 2. James Caprio, 142-2.

Javelin: 2. Justin Jimerson, 167-8.

Shot put: 2. Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt, 48-4 ¼; 5. Caprio, 46-1 ½,

WOHS boys’ top-six results:

800-meter run: 4. Ebizie Anuamadi, 1:58.51.

1,600-meter run: 5. Anuamadi, 4:28.24.

4-x-400-meter relay: 6. WOHS, 3:29.05.

Discus: 3. Gabriel Andrade, 130-5.

WOHS girls’ top-six results:

High jump: 2. Tyra Brooks, 5 feet.

4-x-400-meter relay: 5. WOHS, 4:09.86.

Triple jump: 2. Jacquelynne Idowa, 34-10.

Next meet: The sectional meets will be held May 26-27. WOHS teams will compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state Championships at Randolph. SHP will compete at the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public “A” state Championships at Ridge HS.