Seton Hall Prep holds dedication ceremony of Brendan P. Tevlin ’13 Memorial Field and Billy Zimmermann ’11 Scoreboard

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Seton Hall Prep dedicated the Brendan P. Tevlin ’13 Memorial Field and the Billy Zimmermann ’11 Scoreboard in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at The Kelly Athletic Complex at 700 Prospect Avenue in West Orange.

The ceremony honored the passing of two beloved Seton Hall Prep students. The Prep has been working with The Tevlin and Zimmermann Families for nearly three years to permanently honor and celebrate the lives of these two amazing young men.

The new Billy Zimmermann ’11 scoreboard also was unveiled at the ceremony.