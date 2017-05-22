West Orange HS softball team ends season with win over Dayton

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity softball team defeated Dayton, 8-6, in the season finale May 17 at home.

Senior Brooke Reinstein had a hit and three RBI; junior Nahtali Simpson had two hits and an RBI; junior Siena Pizzano had one hit and one RBI; and junior Isa Oden and senior Emma Scalora each had one RBI for the Mountaineers, who finished the season with a 7-18 record. Scalaro also was the winning pitcher.

In the previous day, the 13th-seeded Mountaineers lost at fifth-seeded Bloomfield, 11-1, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament.