West Orange HS baseball team gears up for state tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team, seeded 12th, was scheduled to visit fifth-seeded Morristown in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on May 22. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Clifton and No. 13 seed Kearny in the quarterfinals May 25. The semifinals are May 30 and the final is June 2.

Zachary Machuca went 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI and Tyree Bradley went 3-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBI to lead WOHS to a 10-1 win at Montclair Kimberley Academy on May 17.

WOHS defeated North Bergen, 12-2, May 20, at home to move to a 10-10 record. Vincent Desantis went 2-for-3 with three RBI; Jordan Stennett went 2-for-3 with an RBI; Bradley went 1-for-2 with two RBI; and Machuca went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI.