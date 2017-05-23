West Orange HS hockey standout Mark Starbinski receives NJ Devils Alumni Scholarship

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School graduating senior and hockey co-captain Mark Starbinski received the NJ Devils Alumni Scholarship at the 24th Annual NJSIAA Scholar Athlete Brunch on May 21 in the amount of $2,500.

Every senior hockey player in the state of New Jersey was eligible for the award, and Starbinski was one of four winners. Former NJ Devils Bruce Driver and Ken Danyko presented him with the award.

“Mark will be attending Montclair State next year,” said WOHS Hockey Coach Eddie Scafidi. “Mark was my four-year starter in goal, and he got better every season. Through the years playing in a tough league, Mark had the ability to keep us in every game. He showed outstanding patience and endurance. In four years, Mark never missed a game or practice. All four seasons he was one of New Jersey’s top save leaders and he is our all-time save leader at WOHS.

“He will be truly missed,” concluded Scafidi.