Top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to Non-Public ‘A’ semifinals

Jack Sarson, right, in action against Delbarton this season. Photo by Rich Morris/courtesy of SHP.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Griffin Westlin had four goals and four assists and Jack Sarson had four goals to lead the top-seeded Seton Hall Prep varsity lacrosse team to a 13-5 win over eighth-seeded Pope John of Sparta in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public “A” state tournament May 23.

Dan Zarillo had two goals; Brian Tevlin had one goal and four assists; Terence Mahone and Michael Mughetto each had one goal and Chase Maletesta and Sean Quinn each had an assist for the Pirates, who improved to a 15-3 record and will host the winner between fifth-seeded Don Bosco and fourth-seeded Bergen Catholic in the semifinals May 27.

  

