Golda Och Academy junior Yael Liebman earns Best Teammate Award

Golda Och Academy junior Yael Liebman has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Yael, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. She is a member of the Lady Roadrunners’ volleyball team. Coaches selected Yael because she possesses an exceptional sense of sportsmanship, integrity, values, and ethics, and she displays these qualities, on and off the field.

Photo caption

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; Golda Och Academy’s Beat Teammate Yael Liebman, and Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac.

Photo by Steve Hockstein