West Orange HS senior Jonathan Banks earns Best Teammate Award

West Orange High School senior Jonathan Banks has earned the 2017 Investors Bank Best Teammate Award. Jonathan, along with 29 student-athletes from schools in the Super Essex Conference, were recognized during ceremonies at the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center. Jonathan played varsity soccer and was captain of the Mountaineers’ team. Coaches selected Jonathan because of his team leadership and hard work, as well as his willingness to tutor younger players who needed academic support.

Photo caption

Shown in the photo from left to right are Montclair State University’s Beth Gottung, guest speaker at the awards event and a former MSU field hockey coach; Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center Executive Director Eve Schaenen; West Orange H.S. Best Teammate Jonathan Banks; and Investors Bank Sr. V.P. & Regional Manager Robert Zajac.

Photo by Steve Hockstein