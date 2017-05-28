Seton Hall Prep track and field team takes second place at North Non-Public ‘A’ meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep track and field team finished second overall in the team standings at the NJSIAA North Jersey Non-Public “A” state Championships at Ridge HS, May 26-27, in Basking Ridge.

The Pirates had 99 points based on the top six finishes in each event. St. Peter’s Prep won the team title with 120 points.

Justice Sims won both the long jump at 20 feet-9 inches and the triple jump at 44-3 to lead the Pirates. Kennith Washington was third in the triple jump at 43-1 ¼; and sixth in the long jump at 20-0.

Nick Parisi took third in the 400-meter dash in 49.81 and sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.51.

Anthony Algieri finished third in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.52 and sixth in the 400 hurdles at 59.92.

Dan Gizzo placed fifth in the 3,200-meter run in 9:36.03. Malik Kosanovich was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:23.30.

The SHP relay teams also placed. The 4-x-800-meter relay took first place in 8:18.25; the 4-x-400 relay took second in 3:28.33 and the 4-x-100 took fourth in 44.38.

James Caprio finished second in the discus with a throw of 143-9 and sixth in the shot put at 45-0 ½.

Justin Jimerson won the javelin at 155-10 and Timothy Wise was fifth at 141-8.

Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt took fourth at 46-0 ½.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state Championships at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.