West Orange HS track and field teams give stellar efforts at section meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ and girls’ track and field team gave stellar efforts at the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state Championships at Randolph HS, May 26-27.

The girls’ team finished fifth in the girls’ team standings among the 17 scoring teams. Ridge won the girls’ team title.

The WOHS girls’ 4-x-400-meter relay team took second in 4:00.52.

Jacquelynne Idowa, a junior, finished second in the triple jump at 36 feet-5 inches.

Bukola Akinsola finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:06.90 and fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15.48.

Kayla Robe, a sophomore, was fourth in the 400-meter dash in 59.45.

Christy St. Hilaire, a sophomore, was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 12.91. Erica Odoemene, a sophomore, took fifth in the discus at 104-4.

On the boys’ side, Elijah McLaren, a junior, won the 110-meter hurdles in 14.94 to lead the Mountaineers. The 4-x-800-meter relay took second in 8:04.39 and the 4-x-100 relay took sixth in 44.74.

Ebizie Anuamadi, a junior, took third in the 800-meter run in 1:57.49.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.