Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team advances to Non-Public ‘A’ state tourney final against Delbarton

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The top-seeded Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team will face second-seeded and defending champion Delbarton in the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state tournament championship game at Livingston High School on May 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Pirates defeated fourth-seeded Bergen Catholic, 17-4, in the semifinals Saturday, May 27, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

Jack Sarson scored five goals; Griffin Westlin had four goals and four assists; Brian Tevlin had two goals and four assists; Dan Zarillo had two goals; Connell Kumar had one goal and one assist; Cole Kirst added a goal and Will Juhlin chipped in an assist for the Pirates, who improved to a 16-3 record with their eighth straight win. Cameron Fiore made 10 saves in the win.

The Pirates defeated Delbarton, then ranked No. 1 in the state, by a score of 8-7 on April 13 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. Chase Maletesta scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds. That loss is Delbarton’s lone of the season. Delbarton is 18-1.