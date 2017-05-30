Seton Hall Prep baseball team clinches outright SEC-American Division title

WEST ORANGE, NJ – In its only game played last week, the Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team traveled to Livingston HS and defeated the home team, 11-1, in six innings May 24 to raise its record to 25-2. This victory also clinched the outright Super Essex Conference-American Division title for SHP for the sixth time in the eight-year existence of the SEC.

The Pirates have a make-up road game at Montclair on June 1. SHP, the No. 4 seed, was scheduled to host No. 5 seed Delbarton on Tuesday, May 30, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Jersey state tournament at Porcello Field. SHP holds a 5-3 lead in the all-time series against Delbarton in state tournament history.

In the game against Livingston, Nick Maldonado (6-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Kevin Young pitched the last two outs of the game and had one strikeout. Jack Zyska led the offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI; Mike Ukrainskyj was 2-for-3 with two RBI; Francis Prior was 1-for-2 with two RBI; Eric Vaz was 1-for-1 with two RBI; and Kevin Gately was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Last Thursday night, May 25, the SEC coaches met at Columbia HS to pick the All-SEC Team for each division. For Seton Hall Prep, Maldonado, Young, and West Orange resident Jamil Vanheyningen were selected All-SEC-American Division First Team; Prior was selected to the Second Team; and Kevin Gately and Zyska made Honorable Mention.