Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team loses heartbreaker to Delbarton in Non-Public ‘A’ final to end stellar campaign

By on No Comment

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity lacrosse team enjoyed a memorable campaign.

The Pirates finished with a stellar 16-4 record after losing to Delbarton, 11-10, in the championship game of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state tournament on June 1 at Livingston HS.

Delbarton’s Tom Schelling scored with three seconds left in regulation for the game-winner.

The game was suspended from the previous day due to lightning, with SHP leading 7-5 with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter.

The teams returned to Livingston on June 1 and resumed the game at the point when it was halted. Junior Griffin Westlin scored to put SHP up 8-5. Delbarton scored the next two goals before freshman Connell Kumar scored with 5:29 left to extend SHP’s lead to 9-7. Delbarton answered with three straight goals to lead 10-9. Kumar then scored his team-high fourth goal of the game to tie it 10-10 with 23 seconds left. But Shelling’s heroics completed the dramatic comeback.

Westlin finished with two goals and one assist; freshman Luke Blanc had two goals; junior Jack Sarson and senior Michael Mughetto each had a goal; and senior Brian Tevlin and senior Sean Quinn each had an assist for the Pirates.

Delbarton moved to 19-1, avenging its only loss of the season. SHP defeated Delbarton, 8-7, April 13, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field on a last-second goal by Chase Maletesta.

The Pirates, under head coach Dave Giarrusso, this season won the Essex County Tournament title for the fifth consecutive year.

  

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team loses heartbreaker to Delbarton in Non-Public ‘A’ final to end stellar campaign added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

Or contact the author at :wcnsports@yahoo.com

Leave a Reply