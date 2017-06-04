West Orange HS track and field athletes give good efforts at Group 4 state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ – West Orange High School track and field athletes gave good efforts at the NJSIAA Group 4 state Championships held at Egg Harbor, June 2-3.

The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets held the previous weekend.

Jacquelynne Idowa, a junior, took second place in the girls’ triple jump at 36-11. As a result, Idowa automatically qualified for the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions, which consist of the top six finishers in each event at the Group meets, plus wild-card berths. The Meet of Champions will be held June 10 at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus

The Mountaineers gave other good efforts at the Group meet. On the girls’ side, Bukola Akinsola took eighth in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 1:04.51. She also took 10th in the preliminaries of the 100 high hurdles in 15.49, but did not advance to the finals. Christy St. HIlaire was 22nd in the 100-meter dash preliminaries in 15.49, but did not advance to the finals. Erica Odoemene took 11th in the discus at 102 feet-8 inches. Kayla Robe was 18th in the 400-meter dash in 59.71. The 4-x-400-meter relay took 17th in 4;03.30.

On the boys’ side, Ebizie Anuamadi took 14th in the 800-meter run in 1:56.86. The 4-x-400-meter relay took eighth in 7:59.08. The 4-x-100 relay team was 12th in 43.47. Elijah McLaren took 14th in the preliminaries of the 110 high hurdles in 15.15, but did not advance to the finals.