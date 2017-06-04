Seton Hall Prep track and field team takes fourth at Non-Public ‘A’ state meet

WEST ORANGE, NJ The Seton Hall Prep track and field team finished fourth overall out of 17 scoring teams at the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” state Championships, June 2-3, at Egg Harbor.

Brandon Hicks took second in the 800-meter run in 1:55.02. Nick Parisi finished fourth in both the 100-meter dash in 11.22 and 400-meter dash in 49.42. Dan Gizzo took fourth in the 3,200-meters in 9:– . Anthony Algieri was 11th in the 110 high hurdles in 59.51. The 4-x-400-meter relay team took fourth in 3:25.00. The 4-x-800 relay team took ninth in 8:26.67. In the long jump, Kennith Washington placed eighth at 20 feet-5 ¼ inches and Justice Sims was ninth at 20-3 ½. In the triple jump, Sims took third at 43-5 and Washington was fifth at 41-10 ¾. James Caprio took fifth in the discus at 144-7. In the shot put, Caseem Akinruli-Dewitt was eighth at 46-6 and Caprio finished ninth at 44-9 ½.

Christian Brothers Academy won the team title. Union Catholic was second and St. Peter’s Prep was third. The meet consisted of the top six finishers in each event from the section meets held the previous weekend.

The top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, will advance to the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions on June 10 at Northern Burlington County Regional HS in Columbus.