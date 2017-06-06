West Orange HS boys’ tennis team enjoys banner season

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School boys’ varsity team won the Colonial Division of the Super Essex Conference this season. The Mountaineers also advanced to the second round of the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 4 state tournament.

The last time the boys’ tennis team achieved those feats was in 2013.

“The team finished with a perfect 8-0 record in division play and were 13-6 overall,” said Head Coach Jeff Mazurek. “Senior co-Captain Sam Kaplan led the team with 16 wins at second/third singles, followed by freshman Karan Belday with 15 wins at first/second singles.”