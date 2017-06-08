Seton Hall Prep baseball team boasts stellar players during season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The Seton Hall Prep varsity baseball team featured several outstanding players during another terrific season.

The Pirates, under head coach Mike Sheppard Jr., finished with a stellar 26-3 record, including winning the Greater Newark Tournament title for the fifth straight year and the Super Essex Conference-American Division championship for the sixth time in the eight-year existence of the conference. The defending champions Pirates fell to Delbarton, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Non-Public “A” North Jersey state tournament.

The following are notable SHP statistics:

Batting

Eric Vaz, senior first baseman, 26 games, .339 Batting Average, 19 hits (3 doubles), 7 RBI, 18 runs scored, 10 walks, .449 On-Base Average.

Mike Ukrainskyj, senior left fielder, 26 games, .333 BA, 19 hits (2 doubles, 3 triples, 1 home run), 16 RBI, 17 runs scored, 6-of-9 stolen bases, 11 walks, .474 OBA.

Jack Zyksa, junior center fielder, 29 games, .329 BA, 27 hits (5 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs), 23 RBI, 22 runs scored, 10-of-12 stolen bases, 23 walks, .486 OBA.

Nico Mottesi, senior Designated Hitter, 13 games, .318 BA, 7 hits (2 doubles), 6 RBI, 5 runs scored, 3-for-3 stolen bases, .464 OBA.

Francis Prior, senior third baseman, 28 games, .309 BA, 21 hits (4 doubles, 3 home runs), 27 RBI, 19 runs, 22 walks, 4-of-7 stolen bases, .485 OBA.

Eric Raio, senior catcher, 28 games, .302 BA, 19 hits (2 doubles), 11 RBI, 1 run scored, 18 walks, .500 OBA.

Nick Maldonado, sophomore shortstop, 29 games, .288 BA, 21 hits (3 doubles, 1 triple), 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, 18 walks, 4-0f-6 stolen bases, .495 OBA.

Kevin Gately, senior second baseman, 28 games, .263 BA, 20 hits (6 doubles), 17 RBI, 14 runs scored, 19 walks, 8-of-9 stolen bases, .436 OBA.

Ryan Hebert, junior outfielder, 28 games, .208 BA, 17 hits (2 doubles, 1 home run), 11 RBI, 22 runs scored, 15-of-17 stolen bases, .364 OBA.

Team overall: .268 BA, 185 hits (6.4 hits per game), 164 runs (5.7 runs per game).

Pitching

Jack Mahala, 10 games (7 starts), 6-1 record, 0.62 Earned Run Average, 3 complete games, 45 Innings Pitched, 18 hits allowed, 16 walks, 48 strikeouts.

Maldonado, 9 games (6 starts), 7-0 record, 0.68 ERA, 3 complete games, 2 saves, 41.3 IP, 21 hits allowed, 7 walks, 35 strikeouts.

Kevin Young, 7 games (6 starts), 5-0 record, 0.63 ERA, 2 complete games, 33.3 IP, 20 hits allowed, 5 walks, 32 strikeouts.

Jamil Vanheyningen, 7 games (6 starts), 5-1 record, 1.01 ERA, 1 complete game, 34.6 IP, 17 hits allowed, 5 walks, 35 strikeouts.

Christian Bascunan, 8 games (2 starts), 2-0 record, 1.24 ERA, 2 saves, 17 IP, 16 hits allowed, 3 walks, 12 strikeouts.

Team overall: 0.84 ERA, 200 IP, 112 hits allowed, 53 walks, 189 strikeouts. Opponents BA: .169.

Sheppard Jr. has been the coach at SHP since 1987. He was previously the head coach at West Orange High School for one season in 1986. His overall record is 744-196-4 in 32 seasons.