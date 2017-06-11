Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes post good efforts at state Meet of Champions; West Orange HS’ Bukola Akinsola is 10th in girls’ 400 hurdles

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Seton Hall Prep track and field athletes gave good efforts at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional High School in Columbus on Saturday, June 10.

Brandon Hicks had the best performance for the Pirates. The junior took 13th in the 800-meter run in 1:56.39.

Justin JImerson, a sophomore, placed 19th in the javelin at 166 feet-2 inches. Nick Parisi, a junior, was 20th in the 400-meter dash in 49.78. Dan Gizzo, a junior, took 21st in the 3,200-meter run in 9:42.53. The 4-x-400-meter relay team finished 24th in 3:25.45.

In the triple jump, junior Justice Sims took 25th at 42-6 ¼ and sophomore Kennith Washington was 34th in 39-0 ½.

James Caprio, a senior, took 29th in the discus at 131-9.

Parisi also was 32nd in the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash in 11.51 and junior Anthony Algieri was 28th in the preliminaries of the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.61, but they did not advance to their respective finals.

The Meet of Champions consisted of the top six finishers in each event, plus wild-card berths, from the Group meets held the previous weekend.

West Orange High School had three competitors at the Meet of the Champions.

On the girls’ side, senior Bukola Akinsola was 10th in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 1:04.28, and junior Jacquelynne Idowa was 25th in the triple jump at 35-2 ¾.

The WOHS boys’ 4-x-800-meter took 15th in 7:59.16.