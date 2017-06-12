West Orange HS retiring track and field coach Joe Picataggio cherishes fond memories

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Joe Picataggio has had many fond memories in his 15 years as head track and field coach at West Orange High School.

Picataggio, who will retire as coach at the end of the school year, took a moment to reflect on his coaching career.

When he first came to WOHS, he was an assistant coach. But three months into his tenure, Brian O’Connor, the head coach, left to go to Wayne Valley, and Picataggio was elevated to head coach.

Picataggio served all 15 years as the boys’ and girls’ indoor track and field coach. In the outdoor season, he was the girls’ head coach for the first nine years and the boys’ head coach for the past six years.

Picataggio guided the Mountaineers to numerous conference, county and state championships, both team and individual. But more than anything, he took great pride in watching his athletes develop throughout their four years, both athletically and personally.

And he always stressed to his athletes the importance of a West Orange education.

“I told them, ‘West Orange gave you the one tool you’ll need – an education. That’s all you need,’ ” he said.

Many of his former athletes still contact Picataggio via text messages and emails. Some have gone on to become doctors and lawyers.

Picataggio got a chance to coach the 4-x-800-meter relay team at the NJSIAA state Meet of Champions at Northern Burlington County Regional High School on Saturday, June 10.

The team of junior Ebizie Anuamadi, senior Derek Lim, junior David Robinson and senior Liam Cunningham took 15th in 7:59.16. They were the only boys’ WOHS competitors at the meet, which consisted of the top six finishers, plus wild-card berths, from the Group state meets held the previous weekend.

The 4-x-800 team and the WOHS boys’ sprint medley relay team will travel to Greensboro, N.C. for the New Balance Nationals this weekend at North Carolina A&T. The sprint medley team consists of sophomore Takobe Grenville and junior Elijah McLaren, who both run the 200-meter legs; senior Andrew Bazan (400 leg) and Anuamadi (800 leg).

Bukola Akinsola, a senior, and junior Jacquelynne Idowa were the lone WOHS girls’ competitors at the state Meet of Champions. Akinsola finished 10th in the 400-meter intermediate hurdles in 1:04.28. Idowa took 25th in the triple jump at 35 feet-2 3/4 inches.

Picataggio thanked the West Orange community and his wife and family for their tremendous support for the past 15 years.

“West Orange is really my second family,” said Picataggio. “I loved it here. The school board, the superintendent, the athletic department – they have been more than generous to me. They have been very generous and fair to me.

“Track meets are 12-hour days. I’m never home on Saturdays. It’s going to be a little different,” added Picataggio in good nature.