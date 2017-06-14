Seton Hall Prep’s Mason Toye named Gatorade New Jersey Boys Soccer Player of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Seton Hall Prep senior Mason Toye has been recently named the Gatorade New Jersey Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior forward scored 21 goals and passed for 13 assists this past season last fall, leading the Pirates (19-3-1 record) to the Non-Public “A” state championship match. The Newark Star Ledger Player of the Year, Toye was also an All-American selection by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. He attended a U.S. Soccer Under-19 Men’s National Team training camp in February and is rated as the No. 100 recruit in the Class of 2017 by TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Toye has maintained a B average in the classroom. He has signed a national letter of intent to play soccer on scholarship at Indiana University beginning this fall.

Toye has volunteered locally at the Winston School, which specializes in helping students with severe learning disabilities. He has also donated his time as a youth soccer coach. “As a soccer player, I would compare Mason Toye to a five-tool player in baseball; that’s the impact he has on games in a high-school setting,” said Roger Rubinetti, head coach of Livingston High. “As a coach, our first goal was to keep Mason Toye off the scoreboard. If we could do that, we felt as though we could compete with Seton Hall throughout the match.”