West Orange HS baseball players earn All-SEC-Liberty Division honors

Connect on Linked in

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity baseball team featured five players who have earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

Junior third baseman Tyree Bradley and junior pitcher Chris Walker each made First Team; senior catcher Kevin Rodriguez made Second Team; and senior first baseman Zachary Machuca and senior pitcher/outfielder Jordan Stennett each made Honorable Mention.

The Mountaineers had a competitive season, finishing with an 11-11 record.