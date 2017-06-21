West Orange HS softball team features five All-SEC-Liberty Division honorees

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The West Orange High School varsity softball team featured five players who made All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors.

First Team:

Nahtali Simpson, junior shortstop

Second Team:

Emma Scalora, senior pitcher

Erin Vermeal, junior outfielder

Third Team:

Amanda Scalora, senior first baseman

Danielle Fastiggi, junior center fielder

Despite finishing with a 7-18 record, the Mountaineers enjoyed several highlights. One of them was the 7-5 upset win over fourth-seeded Nutley in the Essex County Tournament first round on May 6. The win advanced the 13th-seeded Mountaineers to the quarterfinals where they lost to fifth-seeded Bloomfield, 11-1. That loss was sandwiched around an 11-0 win over Glen Ridge and an 8-6 win over Dayton in the season finale.

Simpson also was a standout for the WOHS girls’ varsity basketball team that finished as ECT runner-ups this past winter. Simpson, Vermeal and Fastiggi will be the key returning players for the softball team, which will look to improve on this year’s record.