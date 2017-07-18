West Orange HS football team 2017 schedule

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Looking to pick up from where it left off last season, the West Orange High School varsity football team will begin official practice next month.

The Mountaineers, under fifth-year head coach Jim Matsakis, will kick off the regular season Friday night, Sept. 8, against Union City on the road. The home opener is Friday night, Sept. 15, against Irvington.

Last season, the Mountaineers overcame a 1-3 start with a five-game winning streak that helped clinch a berth in the NJSIAA North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs. WOHS, seeded eighth, fell to top-seeded and eventual champion Ridgewood in the first round to finish with a respectable 6-4 record.

Last month, the Mountaineers participated in a camp at James Madison University in Virginia.

2017 SCHEDULE

Sept. 8, at Union City, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 15, Irvington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23, at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Sept. 28, Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6, Morristown, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13, at Barringer, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20, Montclair, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, Livingston, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, at East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.

2016 RESULTS (6-4 record)

Sept. 9, Loss, Union City, 20-0

Sept. 16, Loss, at Irvington, 22-3

Sept. 23, Won, Columbia, 36-7

Sept. 30, Loss, at Bloomfield, 29-7

Oct. 8, Won, at Morristown, 42-14

Oct. 14, Won, Barringer, 47-14

Oct. 22, Won, at Montclair, 29-26

Oct. 29, Won, at Livingston, 35-12

Nov. 5, Won, East Orange Campus, 33-14

Nov. 11, Loss, at Ridgewood, 57-14*

*North Jersey Section 1, Group 5 playoffs