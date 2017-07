Tyler Galantini, a rising junior at West Orange High School, captured the 47th New Jersey Junior Golf Championship title at Watchung Valley Golf Club in Watchung on July 26.

Galantini, the top seed, defeated fourth-seeded Dean Greyseman, 4-3, in the semifinals before beating third-seeded Charlie Cummings, 3-2, in the final.

This past spring during the high school season, Galantini finished fourth overall at the Essex County Tournament on April 19 at Hendricks Golf Club in Belleville.