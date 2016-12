MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School girls’ varsity basketball team split its first two games of the season.

Courtney Miller scored 13 points; Brialle Carthen had 11 points and Kayla Anderson and Ashley Phillip each had 6 points in the 47-42 win over Bloomfield Tech in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 16, at CHS.

Anderson had 20 points in the 61-55 loss to West Morris on Dec. 19 at CHS. Phillip had 12 points, Shayla Keegan had 10 points, and Carthen added 7 points.