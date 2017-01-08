EO City Council given 2017 committee assignments

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to the change in committee assignments for East Orange 5th Ward Councilwoman Alicia Holman and 1st Ward Councilwoman Amy Lewis, the other 2017 City Council Committee assignments include: 2nd Ward Councilwoman Jacquelyn Johnson, 4th Ward Councilman Casim Gomez, 5th Ward Councilman Mustafa Brent and 1st Ward Councilman Chris James on the Arts, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee; 2nd Ward Councilman and City Council Vice Chairman Romal Bullock, James, 4th Ward Councilwoman Tyshammie Cooper and Gomez on the Business Development and Zoning Committee; 3rd Ward Councilwoman Quilla Talmadge, Lewis, Bullock and Holman on the Finance Committee; Brent, Talmadge, Lewis and Cooper on the Health and Education Committee; Cooper, Bullock, James, and Lewis on the Housing, Licensing and Inspection Committee; Holman, Brent, Talmadge and Johnson on the Law and Legislation Committee; Gomez, Johnson, Holman and Bullock on the Planning and Grants Committee; Lewis, Cooper, Gomez and Talmadge on the Public Safety Committee; and James, Holman, Johnson and Brent on the Public Works Committee.

Lewis is chairwoman of Public Safety; James is chairman of Public Works; Johnson is chairwoman of Recreation and Cultural Affairs; Bullock is chairman of Business Development and Zoning; Talmadge is chairwoman of Finance; Brent is chairman of Health and Education; Cooper is chairwoman of Housing, Licensing and Inspection; Holman is chairwoman of Law and Legislation; and Gomez is chairman of Planning and Grants. Green is the chairman of City Council and also serves as the “ex-officio member of every standing committee, including liaison to the mayor, the Essex County Board of Freeholders, the New Jersey State Legislature, the United States Congress and the Parking Authority.”

Green is also a member and chairman of the council’s Negotiation Team, along with Lewis and Talmadge. He is also chairman of the council’s Personnel Committee that includes Lewis, Talmadge, Holman and Johnson.

As council chairman and Finance Committee chairwoman, respectively, Green and Talmadge are also members of the city’s Board of School Estimates, along with Mayor Lester Taylor.