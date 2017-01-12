Moravian College women’s basketball star Camille McPherson among nation’s leaders

Editor’s note: The following article is from moraviansports.com

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Moravian College (Pa.) senior forward Camille McPherson ranks in the top 10 nationally in four statistical categories in the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball statistics in games through January 8.

McPherson, a West Orange native, is third in the nation in scoring at 25.1 points per game, and she is second in total points with 326, fourth in free throws made with 78, ninth in field goals made with 111, 10th in free throw percentage at 89.7 (78-of-87) and 22nd in field goal attempts with 217. She currently leads the Landmark Conference in all the same categories. McPherson has been ranked in the top 30 in scoring since the first release of the season on November 22 when she was 29th. McPherson climbed into the top 10 on November 28 and hit the top spot in the nation at 25.7 points per game on January 4 for four days.

Freshman guard Maddie Capuano also has a top 35 ranking, as she is 34th in the nation in free throw percentage at 86.0 percent (37-of-43).

Moravian, which is 10-3 overall, is ninth in the nation in rebounds with 646, ninth in defensive rebounds per game at 32.0, 13th in rebounds per game at 48.85, 19th in scoring offense at 76.9 points per game, 19th in free throws made with 212 and 21st in rebounding margin at +11.1. The squad also leads the Landmark Conference in each stat.

“Anytime an individual or team is recognized nationally, it is a great accomplishment,” stated Head Coach Mary Beth Spirk. “We want to continue to maintain a high level of play both individually and as a team.”

The NCAA releases statistics for Division III each weekday, this year beginning on November 22, with no statistical updates from December 23 until January 2. This is the second season that the NCAA has released updated stats on the weekday basis. From 2011-12 through 2014-15, the NCAA announced its statistical leaders on Mondays and Fridays, and prior to that, the updated statistics were only released on Mondays.