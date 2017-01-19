Maplewood Middle students walk for freedom and equality

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Middle School students participated in the 17th annual Michele Turner Martin Luther King Jr. Silent Peace March on Friday, Jan. 13, in anticipation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day the following Monday.

Including all students and staff from the school — approximately 800 people — this annual event honors King’s life and work. The march began on the sidewalks surrounding MMS, wound through Maplewood Village and returned back to the front of the school.

This silent march is meant to help students and staff reflect upon a man who was committed to fighting nonviolently for equality and peace. His vision of America is in large part responsible for the diversity celebrated within the South Orange-Maplewood School District. The walk, led each year by teacher Rich Palmgren, honors King and his message.

Photos by Dennis Brady