Seton Hall Prep hockey team splits two games to move to 7-6-2 record

WEST ORANGE, NJ – Last week the Seton Hall Prep hockey team was 1-1 to raise its record to 7-6-2. They are also 4-1-1 in their last six games. In what head coach Mike Atkinson called, “one of their best games of the year,” SHP lost a tough game to St. Augustine, 2-0. They out-shot St. Augustine, 38-27, as their goalie played great. St. Augustine scored in the first and second period. Jack McConeghy also played very well in goal, stopping 25 shots for Seton Hall Prep.

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, they traveled to the Red Bank Armory and defeated Red Bank Catholic, 6-0. McConeghy stopped all eight Red Bank Catholic shots to record his second shutout of the season. Goals were scored by Stephen Buck (two), Thomas Freda, and Matthew Robinson, who also had an assist, Devon Dobres, and Thomas Colucci, who also had two assists. The following had assists: John O’Hern (three), Chris Baumann, Kevin Bishop, Jake Sandomeno, and Liam Carroll. Following the game, Atkinson said, “We’re starting to hit our stride. They have all stepped up their effort and everyone has bought into what we are trying to sell them. All four lines are starting to click.”