Columbia HS boys’ basketball team seeks progress

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ varsity basketball team hopes to make more progress this season.

Nashiem Harte led all scorers with 23 points with five 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Cougars to a 57-50 road win over Bloomfield Tech on Jan. 5.

Stephan Gabriel posted 10 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists and Briezh Askew had eight points for the Cougars.

Harte had 18 points and four assists and Darius Plummer had 14 points and four rebounds in the 66-65 home win over Barringer on Saturday, Jan. 7. Askew had 13 points, five assists, three steals and three rebounds; Gabriel recorded 13 points and eight rebounds; Malachi Smythe had four points and five rebounds; Justin Bobbitt scored four points and Russell Ayala had two assists.

CHS lost to Union, 69-58, Jan. 8.

The Cougars regrouped to beat Montclair, 59-52, Jan. 10, at CHS. Gabriel had 13 points and 15 rebounds; Plummer had 10 points and six rebounds; Smythe had nine points and Briezh Askew had eight points and four rebounds. Brandon Askew also had seven points and three assists.

The Cougars dropped a heartbreaking 61-58 decision at Newark Tech on Jan. 12.

CHS fell to West Side, 51-36, Saturday, Jan. 14, at home to move to a 6-6 record. Briezh Askew had eight points, Gabriel added seven points and Brandon Askew had six points.

In previous action, the Cougars lost to perennial power St. Anthony of Jersey City, 64-26, Jan. 3 at CHS. Askew had eight points and five rebounds; Harte added six points; Gabriel had two points and seven rebounds and Plummer had five points and four rebounds.