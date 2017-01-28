Enhance your professional life at Seton Hall’s career summit

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host a career summit on Saturday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Jubilee Hall. Be sure to reserve your space for this event and take advantage the early bird registration discount, available through Feb. 5. Seton Hall alumni are eligible for an additional discount.

This highly interactive event is sponsored by the Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies and Turning Leaf Career Consulting, in collaboration with Seton Hall’s Career Center and Department of Alumni Relations.

The summit covers a number of topics that will help one make changes they may be seeking in their professional or personal life.

“At the start of the new year, we often look for ways of recalibrating the path we are on,” CEPS Dean Karen Passaro said in a press release. “This seminar provides the space to build skills, gain insights and encounter fresh ideas that will get us to the goals we set for ourselves.”

The day opens with a panel discussion on career change and transitions at 9 a.m. The discussion will be followed by breakout sessions, beginning with the workshop “The Confident Public Speaker,” with communications coaches Maureen Corbeski and Mallory Jones.

Next, work-life expert Emily Seamone shares the six main aspects that contribute to work-life balance and provides actionable steps to get there.

Management coach Lisa Allen, then asks: “Are you putting your dreams on hold?”

Later, career counselor and therapist Alena Grunberg explores the concept of a “stress-less” job search.

In the next workshop, Lucy Pesce will focus on building authentic leadership within higher education.

Whether you’re a recent graduate, workforce returnee or in the middle of a job change, Seton Hall’s Career Summit will give you an opportunity to connect with others and walk away with the necessary strategies and techniques you need to gain greater confidence, clarity and renewed energy in the pursuit of your life’s mission.

To register, please click here. Seton Hall University is located at 400 S. Orange Ave. in South Orange.