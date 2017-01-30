Columbia HS boys’ fencing team captures District Championships

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Columbia High School boys’ fencing team’s war-cry echoed throughout the corridors of Montclair High School as the Cougars won the 2017 District Fencing Championships on Sunday. The CHS foil squad won Gold, and the CHS boys’ saber and epee squads both won Bronze.

It was an outstanding day of top-notch fencing for the Columbia boys’ foil squad with starters Jack Woods, Tran Sole-Torres, Sebastian Clarke, and Luke Moramarco all being undefeated to win Gold in the 2017 District Foil Squad Championships.

Woods and Soles-Torres, both with their 8-0 victories, went on to fence in the individual Men’s foil championships. Woods won the Individual Men’s Gold for foil, and Soles-Torres placed fourth in the individual Men’s foil.

Woods, who only had three touches on him, demonstrated the lightning-speed moves that have earned him his international success, and the Individual Men’s Gold medal in foil for the 2017 District Championships. Solle-Torres displayed some fine fencing and determination against the district’s best, to place fourth in the Individual Men’s Foil.

Both CHS boys’ saber and epee squads demonstrated very strong team performances as they won both Bronze medals for the 2017 District Championships in both the saber and epee respectively.

Epee fencer Isaiah Ogbeifun fenced at a level way above his experience level to win the Silver medal in the Individual Men’s Epee at the 2017 District Championships.

Saber’s Matt Rothenberg fenced with his normal aggressive determination to place fourth in the Men’s Individual Saber, and Josh Abdill placed fifth in the Individual Men’s Epee at the 2017 District Championships.

Earlier in the week at the dual meet against Chatham, the CHS boys’ defeated the boys’ team from Chatham, 14-3. Saber’s A strip starter Rothenberg won both his bouts. All three foil starters – Soles-Torres, Moramarco, and Clarke – won both their bouts as well, and epee fencers Obgeifun and Abdill continued the winning streak with Abdill clinching for the night.

COLUMBIA GIRLS’ FENCING TEAM PLACES SECOND AT DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS; CHS SABER SQUAD WINS GOLD

The CHS girls’ saber squad won Gold at the 2017 District Championships with very impressive fencing seen by saber starters Sophia Heriveaux, Maya Kerby-Schnall, and Brianna Stellini. Heriveaux’s strong fencing also placed her fourth in the Individual Women’s Saber at the 2017 District Championships.

The CHS girls’ foil squad won Silver with a high level performance by Marissa Viqueira, Camille Pham, and Ayane Garrison. International fencer Marissa Viqueira also won the Silver medal for the 2017 Individual Women’s Foil at the District Championships. Camille Pham placed fifth for the Individual Women’s Foil.

The CHS girls’ epee team fenced with determination to place fourth. Isabelle Wendt fought hard to place fifth in the Individual Women’s Epee.

Saber fencer Maya Kerby-Schnall placed sixth in the Individual Women’s Saber and both Brianna Stellini and Iquivia Brassington both placed seventh in the Individual Women’s Saber and Epee respectively at the 2017 District Championships.

The CHS girls defeated Chatham, 14-9, a few days earlier. Very strong performances were seen by foil fencers Viqueira and Pham, with Viqueira winning both of her bouts and Pham winning all three bouts and clinching for the night. Epee fencers Ana Cowie and Brassington won both of their bouts with some fine fencing.