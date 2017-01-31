Irvington HS football players receive college scholarship offers

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON, NJ – The Irvington High School football program has been blessed with several collegiate prospects.

For the past few weeks, several college scouts have stopped by Irvington High School to show interest in a few of those Blue Knights.

In a tweet message to the Irvington Herald, Jasiah Provillon, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior wide receiver, mentioned a list of schools that have offered him a full athletic scholarship. They include Albany, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan, James Madison, Syracuse, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas State, Massachusetts, and Wisconsin.

Senior four-year quarterback Jyvon Brown also has gained interest from several colleges. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Brown recently also tweeted his list of colleges that have offered him a scholarship: Stony Brook University, Monmouth, Massachusetts, Texas State, and James Madison University. Brown is ranked No. 58 overall in the state in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports.com.

Junior defensive end Lancine Turay is another elite prospect. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder tweeted he received offers from Rutgers, Massachusetts and Maryland. His older brother, Kemoko Turay, also plays for Rutgers as a defensive lineman, having completing his redshirt junior year. As a redshirt freshman, the 6-foot-5, 241-pound Kemoko Turay was named to the 14th annual Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team. Kemoko Turay attended Barringer High School.